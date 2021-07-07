Half of COVID-19 patients report symptoms after 12 weeks, says new PHAC review

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. A new health review from the Public Health Agency of Canada says more than half of COVID-19 patients may suffer long-term effects at least three months after testing positive. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML