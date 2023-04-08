DriveBC issues advisory for 150 km stretch of highway between Golden and Revelstoke

A search and rescue helicopter heads toward a deadly avalanche site in a March 14, 2010 photo near Revelstoke, British Columbia. B.C.'s transportation ministry says an "intense spring storm" is poised to hit a 150 km stretch of Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke, requiring a possible closure for avalanche control work.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

VANCOUVER - British Columbia's transportation ministry says an "intense spring storm" is poised to hit a 150 km stretch of Highway in the southeastern part of the province.

DriveBC issued a travel advisory Saturday morning for a portion of Highway 1 running between Golden and Revelstoke.

It says the storm is expected to peak on Monday and may require avalanche control work affecting traffic in both directions.

DriveBC says a closure of up to 8 hours may be required to ensure traveler safety.

The travel advisory covers the stretch of Highway 1 between Highway 23 South and Golden Donald Upper Rd..

It says it will issue another update on Monday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2023.

