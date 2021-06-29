Navy commander who golfed with Vance amid sexual misconduct probe to keep his job

Vice-Admiral Craig Baines, who was then a rear-admiral and commander of Maritime Atlantic Forces, fields questions about the crash of a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter, at the navy dockyard in Halifax on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Now commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, Baines will not lose his job after golfing with the former chief of the defence staff who is under military police investigation for sexual misconduct allegations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan