In the news today: Tory policy could harm LGBTQ kids, advocates say

Transgender Tory candidate says vote against gender-affirming care could cost lives
The first openly transgender person to run for the federal Conservatives is warning a policy adopted by the party could harm gender-diverse children if it ever becomes law.
Hannah Hodson says the language in the policy change voted on by delegates at a Conservative policy convention on Saturday is "transphobic."
The delegates voted in favour of a future Conservative government prohibiting "medicinal or surgical interventions" for gender-diverse and transgender children.
Hodson says a policy denying gender-affirming care will likely lead to more deaths from suicide among transgender youth.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyers to try to block witnesses
The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protests are expected to make their case today to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand.
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are on trial for criminal charges related to their role in the demonstration, which blockaded Ottawa city streets for weeks last year as protesters railed against COVID-19 public health measures.
The Crown plans to call five Ottawa residents as witnesses in the case, including Zexi Li, who filed a class-action lawsuit against the organizers on behalf of people who live and work in downtown Ottawa.
Lich and Barber have already filed signed admissions to the court acknowledging the protest interfered with public transit, and the lawful use and enjoyment of property and businesses. ---
Arguments set to begin in Veltman trial today
Arguments are set to get underway today at the trial of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in Ontario.
Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ont., on the evening of June 6, 2021.
He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in what prosecutors allege was an act of terrorism.
Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the London attack. The couple's nine-year-old son was also seriously hurt but survived.
Pomerance said the Crown is alleging that Veltman, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, was motivated by extremist right-wing views associated with white supremacy when he intentionally drove his truck over a curb to strike the Muslim family.
B.C. premier to visit regions affected by wildfire
B.C. Premier David Eby and Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma are set to visit the province's southern Interior today to meet with those affected by this season's devastating wildfires.
The provincial government says Eby and Ma will meet with residents, local authorities, volunteers, and members of the BC Wildfire Service.
There are more than 400 wildfires currently burning in the province and more than 22,500 square kilometres of land have burned so far in a record-breaking fire season.
In the Kamloops Fire Centre where provincial officials are visiting, more than 1,900 square kilometres have burned this season after lightening sparked blazes across the region.
Jessica Yu on directing Sandra Oh in 'Quiz Lady'
There's been lots of talk about "Quiz Lady" co-stars Sandra Oh and Awkwafina playing against type in the odd-couple sibling comedy, but director Jessica Yu says she didn't see it that way.
The film follows reserved, socially anxious Anne (Awkwafina) as her rebellious estranged sister Jenny (Oh) concocts a scheme to pay off their absentee mother's gambling debts via a TV quiz show.
The film, which also stars Will Ferrell as the show's Alex Trebekian host, premiered to big laughs at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night and screens again Wednesday and Sunday before hitting Disney+ on Nov. 3.
