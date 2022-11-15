Trudeau deletes tweet that cited false information in denouncing the Iranian regime

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, right, and Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng during the G20 Leaders' Dinner at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park, in Badung, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, during the G20 Leaders Summit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick