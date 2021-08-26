Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission

A Canadian coalition forces member walks through an evacuation control checkpoint during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, in a Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, handout photo from the U.S. Marine Corps. The acting chief of the defence staff says the Canadian mission in Kabul has ended and the vast majority of Canadian personnel left the airport about eight hours ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, U.S. Marine Corps, SSgt. Victor Mancilla, *MANDATORY CREDIT*