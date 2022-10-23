'Saviour for the world:' Saskatchewan fills resource gaps caused by war in Ukraine

Cameco employee Matt Senger is shown during a Cameco media tour of the uranium mine in Cigar Lake, Sask., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015. Cameco Corp. is in a position to grow, the president of the Saskatoon-based Uranium giant recently told investors, because a “geopolitical crisis has hit our market” with Russia’s war on Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards