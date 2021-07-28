Farmers say heat wave, drought show vulnerable agricultural sector needs support

Cherries at Pravin Dhaliwal's family farm in Oliver, B.C., are seen cooked on their trees, when the temperature hit a record 41.5 C in a June 2021 handout photo. Dhaliwal is trying to maintain his passion as a third-generation farmer while dealing with the reality of climate change and says farmers need more support from provincial and federal governments. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Pravin Dhaliwal, *MANDATORY CREDIT*