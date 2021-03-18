Tsilhqot'in call on B.C., Canada to recognize Indigenous jurisdiction amid COVID-19

A community member fixes a sign to posts at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot'in Nation, B.C., in an undated handout photo. A British Columbia First Nation that won a landmark case establishing rights and title to its territory is calling on the provincial and federal governments to recognize its inherent jurisdiction during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tsilhqot'in Nation, Keith Koepke *MANDATORY CREDIT*