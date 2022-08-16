MPs to hear more testimony about alleged political meddling in N.S. shooting probe

Lia Scanlan, director of strategic communications for the Nova Scotia RCMP, testifies at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Gabriel Wortman, dressed as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police cruiser, murdered 22 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan