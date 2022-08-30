Montreal public health probing 'probable' monkeypox case involving child

A colourized scanning electron micrograph of monkeypox virus (orange) on the surface of infected VERO E6 cells (green) is shown in a handout photo captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Montreal public health officials say there is a probable case of a monkeypox involving a child in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Montreal public health officials are investigating a probable case of monkeypox involving a child.

A spokeswoman for the city's public health department says the "probable case" involves a child four years old or younger.

The agency did not provide any details on the case or the child's condition.

As of today, Quebec is reporting a total of 493 monkeypox cases in the province.

In its last update Friday, the Public Health Agency of Canada reported 1,228 cases spread across nine provinces, with 35 hospitalizations and no deaths.

Monkeypox spreads when people have close, physical contact with an infected person's lesions, their clothing or bedsheets, and symptoms can also include rash, swollen lymph nodes and fever.

