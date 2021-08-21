The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Sunday, Aug. 22
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
New Brunswick
Joins Lisa Harris, Liberal candidate for Miramichi–Grand Lake.
Prince Edward Island
Joins Heath MacDonald, Liberal candidate for Malpeque.
Joins Sean Casey, Liberal candidate for Charlottetown.
_____
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
New Westminster, B.C.
10 a.m. -- Makes announcement, holds media availability. Last Door Recovery Centre. 323 8th St.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Toronto
9:30 a.m. -- Marks 10th anniversary of Jack Layton's death. Nathan Phillips Square. 100 Queen St. W.
___