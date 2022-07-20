Jean Charest presses Conservative party to hold third leadership debate

OTTAWA - Federal Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is pressing the party to decide whether it will hold a third debate for those contending for the top job.
The ex-premier of Quebec posed the question in a tweet Wednesday afternoon directed at party brass and members of the committee who set the rules of the race.
The leadership election organizing committee was expected to meet later Wednesday.
Without naming names, Charest says all but one of the remaining campaigns are in favour of the party hosting a third debate.
Many of its newest members also want one, he added.
"Let's show Canadians our plan for the future."
Charest's call for another debate comes as party members have begun voting for their next leader, and the party has started validating the ballots that have been returned.
The official results will be announced in Ottawa on Sept. 10.
Along with Charest, candidates Scott Aitchison and Roman Baber have also expressed support for participating in a third debate.
Leslyn Lewis's campaign recently said she was travelling the country meeting with members, but would attend a third debate if the party decided to hold one.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the campaign of Pierre Poilievre — the contest's presumed front-runner — has yet to respond to a request about its thoughts on having a third debate.
Poilievre recently skipped out on an unofficial debate that had been planned while candidates were in the conservative heartland of Alberta to attend the Calgary Stampede.
As per the federal party's rules, it is mandatory for candidates to attend official debates. If not, they could be fined.
Members already had the chance to see how candidates performed in two party-sanctioned debates held in May. The English-language debate took place in Edmonton, followed by a French-language debate in Laval, Que., later that month.
The party had also told campaigns they could expect candidates to be called back to take part in a third debate sometime in early August, which it now needs to decide.
Party brass have spent the past few weeks dealing with the fallout from disqualifying Patrick Brown, but last week emailed party members asking whether they wanted to see another debate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022.