Chief to speak after mass stabbing suspect dies following four-day manhunt

Police and investigators are seen at the side of the road outside Rosthern, Sask., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The chief of a Saskatchewan First Nation is to speak the day after the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage died after being taken into police custody. Myles Sanderson went into medical distress shortly after being arrested Wednesday, bringing an end to a four-day manhunt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu