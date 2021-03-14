TORONTO - A ticket holder in Quebec won Saturday's $27 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 17 will be an estimated $5 million.
TORONTO - A ticket holder in Quebec won Saturday's $27 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 17 will be an estimated $5 million.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.