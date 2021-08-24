Where the main election leaders are for Wednesday, Aug. 25

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh responds to questions during a news conference in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

OTTAWA - The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Wednesday, Aug. 25.

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Surrey, B.C.

- 9 a.m. Announcement and meeting with a family to discuss housing. 17a Ave and 143b St., Surrey, B.C.

____

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Brantford and Hamilton, Ont.

11:30 a.m. - Announcement and media availability. Amani Acres, 160 Jerseyville Rd, Brantford.

7 p.m. - Event with supporters. Hamilton Convention Centre. 1 Summers Lane, Hamilton.

___

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Windsor, Ont.

10 a.m. - Announcement on affordability. Coventry Gardens, near the Peace Fountain, 4714 Riverside Dr E.

1:30 p.m. - Joins with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens for campaign announcement. Outside St Paul Pumping Station, 7730 Riverside Dr E.

2:45 p.m. - Mainstreeting with Windsor-Essex candidates in Walkerville. Yasmeen Bakery, 1448 Wyandotte St E.

____

