Ottawa to spend $2.5 billion on small vessels as it replaces aging Coast Guard fleet

The CGGS M. Perley is shown in the waters of the Bay of Fundy in Hillsburn, N.S. on December 16, 2020. The federal government says it will invest $2.5 billion to renew the Canadian Coast Guard's fleet of small vessels. The money is expected to be spent on acquiring up to 61 small vessels, including 34 search-and-rescue lifeboats. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan