Canada to aid Afghanistan after U.S. troop withdrawal next month, minister says

Afghans wait inside the passport office in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Ottawa will continue sending humanitarian and development assistance to Afghanistan after the United States completes its troop withdrawal from the country next month, International Development Minister Karina Gould says. U.S. President Joe Biden said last week the U.S. military operation in Afghanistan will end Aug. 31, nearly 20-year after the United States and its allies took down the Taliban government in Kabul. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rahmat Gul