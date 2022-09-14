'Prepared to wait all night': Long lines as Queen Elizabeth lies in state

LONDON - People joined a lineup that stretched for kilometres along the south bank of the River Thames today to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth as she began lying in state.
Equipped with sleeping bags, books and backpacks of food, they formed a queue that was more than four kilometres long as of 4:30 p.m. local time.
Erin Hutchinson, who is originally from Guelph, Ont., said she was prepared to stay all night if needed.
She said it was important to mark a moment in history and pay tribute to the only queen she and her family have ever known.
Earlier, King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family followed the queen's flag-draped coffin as it was brought by horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.
The coffin will be on display for public viewing 24 hours a day until the morning of her funeral, which is set for Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.