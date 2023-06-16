Residents of Quebec town emptied two weeks ago because of fire to return home Sunday

A firefighter works near Chapais, in Northern Quebec, on Friday June 2, 2023 in this image provided by the fire prevention agency known as SOPFEU. Residents of a northern Quebec town that has been under an evacuation order for the past two weeks due to forest fires are expected be allowed to return home on Sunday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-SOPFEU Prevention and Communications-Audrey Marcoux **MANDATORY CREDIT **