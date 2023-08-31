Mother of Canadian man detained in Syria ‘overjoyed’ to get word of son

Lawyers for four Canadian men detained in squalid conditions in Syria are telling the Supreme Court that Ottawa is picking and choosing which citizens "to help out of a hellish situation," in violation of their constitutional rights. The four imprisoned Canadian men include Jack Letts, whose parents John Letts and Sally Lane have pressured Ottawa for years to come to his aid. Lane, middle, stands on the steps of the Prime Minister’s office in Ottawa on Thursday May 19, 2022, with supporters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick