OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who has come under scrutiny over the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia massacre.
More Coming.
OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who has come under scrutiny over the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia massacre.
More Coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.