N.S. approves wind farm, but federal officials worry project would kill at-risk birds

A roseate tern is seen in flight at North Brother Island, N.S., in a July 29, 2020, handout photo. There are worries about the potential effect a 13-turbine wind farm may have on the endangered roseate tern and other birds, as the province gives a green light to the Nova Scotia project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alix Arthur d'Entremont, *MANDATORY CREDIT*