Inquests into Saskatchewan stabbing rampage set for January 2024

Police and investigators are seen at the side of the road outside Rosthern, Sask., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. RCMP say Myles Sanderson, a suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage northeast of Saskatoon over the weekend, has been taken into custody near the town of Rosthern on the fourth day of a massive manhunt. Inquests examining the Saskatchewan stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 18 injured are tentatively scheduled to take place early next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

SASKATOON - Inquests examining the Saskatchewan stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 18 injured are tentatively scheduled for early next year.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service says the two inquests are scheduled for early January 2024.

One will focus on the deaths on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon northeast of Saskatoon last September.

The other will focus on suspect Myles Sanderson, who died in police custody three days after the stabbings.

Chief Coroner Clive Weighill says he expected the inquests to take place sooner, but the investigation is very complex and the RCMP is still receiving new information.

The purpose of the inquest is to establish the events leading to the deaths, who died, when and where each person died, and the manner of death.

There may also be recommendations to prevent similar occurrences.

