Pandemic exhaustion could drive some to gather for Easter despite warnings

A worshipper prays as stickers to respect social distancing are placed on the seats after a Holy Easter Thursday service in Saint Pierre de Montrouge church, in Paris, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The second Easter weekend of the pandemic has become an emblem of exhaustion over public health measures, some say, as politicians across much of Canada warn families not to gather in person for the holiday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Francois Mori