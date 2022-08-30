Trudeau promises complete review of funding to anti-racism group after 'vile' tweets

Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen speaks during a news conference in the foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa on June 6, 2022. He cut $133,000 in government funding to the Community Media Advocacy Centre last week and suspended an anti-racism project it was overseeing after "reprehensible and vile" tweets posted by its senior consultant, Laith Marouf, came to light. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang