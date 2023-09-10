B.C.'s wildfire crisis was forecast, but it arrived decades sooner than expected

A helicopter being used to battle hot spots near Sorrento lands in Squilax, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, as trees burned by the Bush Creek East wildfire are seen on a mountainside. The onset of large, severe wildfires that threaten communities year after year has occurred earlier in British Columbia than previous research projected, and experts say the record-shattering 2023 season must serve as a springboard for action. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck