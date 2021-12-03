NACI to answer urgent plea for COVID-19 booster directives in face of Omicron

A registered pharmacist technician carefully fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. The National Advisory Committee on Immunizations is set to release new guidance this morning on the use of COVID-19 vaccine boosters as public health faces down the threat of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette