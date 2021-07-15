First Nations leaders welcome Quebec nurses' admission about racism in health system

Thousands of people take part in a rally in support of Joyce Echaquan in Trois-Rivières, Que., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven, filmed herself on Facebook Live as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments toward her shortly before she died last September at a hospital northeast of Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz