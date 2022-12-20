Documents appearing to come from government sent to Muslim charity were forged: RCMP

OTTAWA - The RCMP is confirming that documents sent to the Muslim Association of Canada that appeared to be internal records of the Canada Revenue Agency and the Mounties are forgeries.
The Globe and Mail reported last week that the association had been sent records, which the newspaper determined to be fake, that implied both the revenue agency and the RCMP were trying to build a terrorism-funding case against the charity using paid informants.
An RCMP spokesperson says in a written statement today that the police force has reviewed the documents "and can confirm they are not legitimate," adding that those targeted with the forged records should contact local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre to initiate a report.
The Muslim Association of Canada says the RCMP's response "does not meet the community’s expectations and does not rise to the level of thoroughness necessary given the circumstances."
The charity has called on the federal government to launch an independent investigation into the authenticity and origin of the documents — something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested his Liberal government is open to pursuing when asked about the report last week.
The federal revenue agency has also said its internal security branch reviewed the documents and determined they are forgeries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2022.