Western Canada heat wave accelerates rate of glacier melt, experts say

A man playing a guitar sits on a bench in the shade at Oppenheimer Park shortly after it was reopened in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Monday, June 28, 2021. A sizzling heat wave in the last week of June has raised temperatures not just in much of Western Canada but also at higher elevations accelerating the melt of fragile glaciers, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck