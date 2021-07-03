Confidential national security docs left on human rights lawyer's Halifax porch

Attila and Andrea Kiss are shown in court handout photo. A human rights lawyer representing the couple says documents that the Canadian government argues contain confidential matters of national security were shoved into his doorframe, with no signature or password required. The documents relate to a Federal Court case by the Roma Hungarian couple, who claim that Ottawa discriminated against them on the basis of ethnicity when their travel authorization was revoked at the Budapest airport in 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO