Cyberattacks and holiday disruptions: In The News for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

A snowy owl is seen in this undated handout photo near Fred Benson Town Beach, Rhode Island, U.S.A. This snowy owl is just one of 458 species tracked by the new Bird Migration Explorer, a free public website launched Thursday that allows users to easily find a wealth of information on how and when birds move - and what challenges they face along the way. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Aleksandar Baba Vulic/Audubon Photography Awards *MANDATORY CREDIT*