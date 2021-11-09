Canada's pollution cap policy, border towns welcome tourists : In The News for Nov. 9

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a short speech at the 26th meeting of the Council of Parties to the UN climate convention, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. A new poll following Canada's announcement at the recent OP26 climate summit that it will cap and reduce pollution from the oil and gas sector toward net zero by 2050 finds 69 per cent of respondents support the plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick