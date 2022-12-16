As clock ticks for Montreal nature talks, UN official warns of 'trust deficit'

Csaba Korosi, right, 77th President of the UN General Assembly, speaks at the opening of the high level segment at the COP15 biodiversity conference as Canada’s Environment Minister, Steven Guilbeault, left, Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Chair Huang Runqiu, Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment, look on in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz