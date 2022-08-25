Montreal business group urges parties to hike immigration targets as election nears

Coalition Avenir du Québec leader François Legault, right, speaks to Chamber of Commerce President Michel Leblanc on Sept. 28, 2018, in Montreal. The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal is calling on Quebec's political parties to commit to raising immigration targets if they're elected on Oct. 3. President Michel Leblanc says businesses across the Greater Montreal area are struggling to find workers, which forces them to pay higher salaries, to not be able to complete contracts and lower the quality of the services they provide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz