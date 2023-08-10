High court won't examine acquittal of B.C. old-growth logging protester

Canada's highest court has refused to hear an appeal of a British Columbia Supreme Court decision that acquitted a demonstrator of criminal contempt for taking part in a blockade of old-growth logging on Vancouver Island. Elders for Ancient Forests along with people declaring themselves "land defenders" take part in a peace circle along a logging road in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward