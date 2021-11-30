Little progress made to combat anti-Indigenous racism in B.C. health care: report

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, B.C. Representative for Children and Youth, speaks to a reporter in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2015. A progress report on a plan to address Indigenous racism in British Columbia's health-care system says Indigenous patients continue to disproportionately die as a result of the impacts of racism and the two public-health emergencies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck