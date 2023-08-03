Decision to move harassment case against Trudeau Foundation to Quebec appealed

Kathryn Marshall, lawyer for Cherry Smiley, poses for a photo at the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court, in St. John's, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Smiley, who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, is appealing a Newfoundland and Labrador court decision that would see the case moved to Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie