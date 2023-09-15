TORONTO - The winning numbers in Friday's Lotto Max draw for an estimated $10 million: 01, 02, 11, 27, 31, 35 & 44.
Bonus: 18
In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.
