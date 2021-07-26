Fires in Western Canada creating own weather systems, experts say

Smoke particles from wildfires enhance the colour of a sunset as a motorist travels on Highway 97C near Logan Lake, B.C., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Above average temperatures for many parts of B.C. aren't expected to ease soon and Environment Canada says there is no hint of showers until at least the weekend for some regions of southern B.C. hit hard by wildfires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck