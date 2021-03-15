Two Quebec nurses suspended after allegedly mocking death of Indigenous woman

Ghislain Picard, chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, speaks to reporters on Aug. 12, 2020, in Montreal. Two Quebec nurses have been suspended without pay after allegedly mocking an Indigenous woman at a public clinic in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal. Picard first publicized the story on Facebook, saying the nurses allegedly told an Indigenous patient they would call her "Joyce" in reference to a 37-year-old Atikamekw woman who died in a Joliette hospital last September. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz