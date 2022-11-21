RCMP monitored hostility from anti-vaccine movement against Trudeau

OTTAWA - An RCMP threat assessment prepared shortly after 'Freedom Convoy' protesters arrived in Ottawa last winter says people online were trying to find out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's location.
The series of assessments were tabled before the public inquiry probing the Trudeau government's use of the Emergencies Act to clear protesters who blocked streets around Parliament Hill and several border crossings.
Many of those involved in the weeks-long events decried COVID-19 health restrictions like mask and vaccine requirements, and frequently criticized Trudeau himself.
Before protesters arrived in Ottawa the RCMP warned, based on past demonstrations against health restrictions, that those involved might try to find out the prime minister's location.
RCMP intelligence analysts reported seeing such activity several days later, after Trudeau announced he was isolating due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov.12, 2022.