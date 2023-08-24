Quebec company buys private island with chalet to boost employee happiness

A Montreal-area company has come up with a novel — if extreme -- way to boost employee happiness: buying them a private island. A building is seen on an island in an undated handout photo. The Labelle, Que., getaway includes a single, two-bedroom cabin with enough room for eight people, as well as a barbecue, pedal boat, dinghy and other water sport equipment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mon Technicien, *MANDATORY CREDIT*