Getting used to the spotlight: A profile of Manitoba PC Leader Heather Stefanson

Despite her 23 years as a politician -- and almost two as Manitoba's first female premier -- Heather Stefanson says she is still getting used to the public spotlight. Stefanson, centre, Chair of the Council of the Federation, speaks to media as Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Quebec Premier Francois Legault listen in during the closing news conference at the Council of the Federation, in Winnipeg, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods