OTTAWA - In a story published Aug. 27, The Canadian Press erroneously reported the Rideau Club in Ottawa has a portrait of Sir Winston Churchill taken by photographer Yousuf Karsh in its Churchill Room. In fact, the portrait is located in the Karsh Room at the Rideau Club.
Corrective to Aug. 27 story on theft of Churchill portrait from Château Laurier
Corrective to Aug. 27 story on art theft
