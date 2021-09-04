Business owners, police group call for clarity on B.C. vaccine card program

Premier John Horgan speaks as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, right, and Health Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference to update on the province's fall pandemic preparedness plan at the legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Business owners and law enforcement are asking for more support as British Columbia gears up to implement a COVID-19 vaccine card system in mid-September. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito