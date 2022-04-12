Manitoba budget highlights: Tax rebates and credits, more intensive care capacity

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen delivers the 2022 budget in the Manitoba legislature on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The fiscal plan proposes cutting some taxes and helping a health-care system battered by COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

WINNIPEG - Highlights of Tuesday's Manitoba budget:

— The education tax rebate for residential and farm properties is to rise to 37.5 per cent from 25 per cent, which would saving the average homeowner $196 annually.

— The education tax credit for renters is to expand to cover more low-income earners, including those in social housing.

— Annual vehicle registration fees for non-commercial vehicles are to be cut by another $10, following two earlier reductions.

— The threshold at which businesses start paying a tax on their payroll is to rise to $2 million from $1.75 million.

— The government plans to spend $9 million to expand intensive care unit capacity, which was stretched by the COVID-19 pandemic.

— A new venture capital fund is to be set up with $50 million from the government.

— The province is forecasting a deficit of $548 million on $19.9 billion in total spending.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2022.

