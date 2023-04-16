Alberta RCMP to provide update on death of officer killed en route to noise complaint

Const. Harvinder Dhami, a member of the Strathcona County detachment east of Edmonton, is shown in this handout image provided by the RCMP. The RCMP is set to provide an update on the vehicle crash that killed one of its Alberta-based officers last week. Const. Harvinder Dhami died early Monday morning while driving to help other officers with a noise complaint.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP **MANDATORY CREDIT**