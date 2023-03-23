MPs vote in favour of including invisible disabilities in national housing strategy

OTTAWA - Members of Parliament have voted unanimously in favour of urging the government to address the needs of people with invisible disabilities in its national housing strategy.
Liberal MP Arielle Kayabaga introduced the motion, which calls on the government to include an expert on disabilities in its National Housing Council.
It also asks the government to formally recognize the barriers people with disabilities face when it comes to finding a home.
Invisible disabilities include mental health disorders, visual or hearing impairments and cognitive disabilities.
Kayabaga told the House of Commons in October that she worked with an Ontario non-profit organization to develop the motion, and learned there is a 40-year wait-list for housing for people with developmental disabilities in the province.
She also noted that the rate of poverty for adults of working age who have a disability is twice as high as it is for those who do not have disabilities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2023.